PSG Knock Out Bayern Munich | Luis Enrique Reacts to UCL Final Qualification | Fans ERUPT in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain are heading to the UEFA Champions League final after defeating FC Bayern Munich in a dramatic semi-final clash in Munich.Despite a relentless Bayern attack led by Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, PSG held firm to secure a 6-5 aggregate victory and book their place in the final against Arsenal F.C..In this video:In this video:0:00 - PSG knock out Bayern Munich0:46 - The goal that changed everything2:00 - Paris against the world2:55 - Next stop: Arsenal3:43 - Bayern's pain5:15 - Paris eruptsLuis Enrique called the achievement “incredible” as PSG reached their second consecutive Champions League final.Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across Paris — though tensions rose as riot police intervened during fan gatherings near the Champs-Élysées.Can PSG finally conquer Europe?The final against Arsenal now awaits.

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