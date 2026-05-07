Dominik Mysterio Retains in Chaos! Shocking Twist at WWE Backlash 2025

Dominik Mysterio retained his Intercontinental title against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025 in a dramatic clash. A shocking interference flipped the match, allowing Dominik to seal victory with a Frog Splash, leaving fans stunned and sparking massive controversy.0:00 - Dominik Mysterio retains Intercontinental Championship0:50 - Match held at WWE Backlash 20252:06 - Match intensity peaks in final moments

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