Delhi Toofans have appointed Fabio Menta, an internationally experienced coach, as their new Head Coach for the fifth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). Menta brings over two decades of coaching experience from across the globe.

Delhi Toofans have appointed internationally experienced coach Fabio Menta as the franchise’s Head Coach, marking a new phase for the team as it prepares for the fifth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

According to a release, the appointment comes at an important juncture for the franchise, following the recently concluded Season 5 player auction and ahead of the league’s scheduled commencement on November 30. With the PVL entering a significant new phase following its recognition by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) as India’s first-division professional volleyball league, the upcoming season is expected to further strengthen the pathway for Indian players to compete alongside international talent.

Fabio Menta's Impressive Coaching Pedigree

Fabio Menta will bring more than two decades of experience across professional clubs, national teams and international development programmes in Europe, Asia and Oceania. A FIVB Level II coach and coach instructor associated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIVB and Oceania Volleyball, he has worked across indoor and beach volleyball while also serving as a technical director, coach educator and mentor to players and coaches internationally, the release said.

His coaching record includes a national championship in the Bahamas, a bronze medal in the Italian Cup and a bronze-medal finish at the Suomen Cup in Finland. More recently, Fabio Menta was part of Creamline’s three-title campaign in the Philippine Pro League in 2025, before helping ZUS Coffee secure a silver medal in 2026 and serving as tactician for Letran College’s NCAA gold-medal campaign.

He is also the creator of The Science of Modern Volleyball, an educational platform focused on the analysis of modern volleyball systems, skills and trends and the development of coaches and players.

Toofans Aim to Build on Debut Success

Delhi Toofans have themselves built a strong competitive foundation in the PVL, reaching the final in their debut season in 2024. The franchise now aims to translate that early success into sustained performances as the competition continues to grow in stature and attracts increasing attention from players, coaches and fans.

'Focus on Creating an Environment to Excel': Fabio Menta

Fabio Menta, Head Coach, Delhi Toofans, said, as quoted by the release, “I am very pleased to join Delhi Toofans at an exciting stage in the franchise’s journey. The team has already shown its potential by reaching the Prime Volleyball League final, and that provides a strong foundation to build upon. I am looking forward to working with the squad and support staff and bringing together technical discipline, tactical understanding, physical preparation and a strong team mentality. My focus will be on creating an environment in which players can continue to improve, compete with confidence and perform collectively at their best. I am excited about the season ahead and the opportunity to contribute to the ambitions of Delhi Toofans.”

With the squad now in place and Fabio Menta taking charge of the team’s preparations, Delhi Toofans will turn their attention to building cohesion, sharpening their tactical approach and preparing for the demands of the new campaign. As Indian volleyball enters a period of growing professionalisation and global engagement, the franchise will look to use the upcoming season to strengthen its competitive identity, provide its players with an environment to excel and build towards the next milestone in the Delhi Toofans journey.