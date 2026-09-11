The DDCA hosted its annual awards for the 2025-26 season, increasing prize money by 10% to Rs 1.43 crore. It also introduced prize money for all participating clubs in the Women's T20 League to boost female participation and competition.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted its annual prize distribution ceremony for the 2025-26 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. The DDCA celebrated outstanding performances of clubs and players across various DDCA competitions during the season. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley was in attendance, along with Secretary Ashok Sharma, Vice-President Shikha Kumar, Treasurer Harish Singla and Joint Secretary Amit Grover, a release said.

DDCA increases prize money, focuses on women's cricket

The DDCA increased prize money by 10 per cent across every category for the 2025-26 season, taking the total prize money awarded to Rs 1,43,20,500. In a major boost for women's cricket, the association also introduced prize money for all clubs participating in the Women's T20 League. Each of the 10 groups in the Women's T20 League received a prize fund of Rs 2 lakh for the winner and Rs 1.75 lakh for the runner-up, underlining DDCA's commitment to encouraging greater participation and competition in women's cricket.

Officials reaffirm commitment to developing cricket

Rohan Jaitley said the DDCA remains committed to strengthening Delhi cricket at every level, from the grassroots to the highest level of competition. “Recognising and rewarding performances is an important part of that commitment, as it gives players and teams the encouragement to compete harder and aspire for greater heights. At the same time, we are focused on creating stronger pathways for women's cricket and ensuring that players across categories have the support and opportunities they need to progress. Our aim is to build an ecosystem where excellence is recognised and give the next generation of cricketers the platform they deserve.”

Sharma said the foundation of Delhi cricket is built at the grassroots, and our responsibility is to ensure that young cricketers have the right encouragement from the very beginning. “These rewards and accolades are not just a recognition of what players have achieved, but also a motivation for them to continue working hard and striving for higher levels. By strengthening competitions and recognising performances across categories, we are helping shape the next generation of cricketers from the ground up.”

Kumar said the introduction of prize money for all the clubs participating in the Women's T20 League is an important step towards giving women's cricket the recognition and encouragement it deserves. “We want more women cricketers to see a clear pathway for themselves and feel that their performances and contributions are valued. By extending financial support across all 10 groups, we are encouraging greater participation and competition while creating a stronger platform for the continued growth and development of women's cricket in Delhi.”

The ceremony recognised the champions, runners-up and top performers across the DDCA League 40 Overs Tournament, Men’s T20 League and Hot Weather Tournament, while also highlighting the performances of players who stood out during the 2025-26 season. The recognition of women's cricket and the introduction of prize money for participating clubs further reinforce the association's efforts to create greater opportunities for women cricketers in Delhi, the release said. (ANI)