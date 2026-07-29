Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Gulveer Singh for winning a historic silver in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur for her silver in women's weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their dedication and performance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur for winning silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their performances and dedication to sports.

Taking to X, Singh congratulated Gulveer Singh for winning the silver medal in the men's 10,000m event, highlighting his historic achievement of becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event. "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh on his winning Silver Medal in the Men's 10000 M at the #CommonwealthGames2026. This success is even more special as he becomes the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event," Rajnath Singh wrote.

The Defence Minister said Gulveer's achievement was the result of his talent, hard work and determination, adding that his dedication had made the country proud. "This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His incredible hard work and dedication have made the nation proud. Best wishes for his future endeavours," he added.

Singh also congratulated Harjinder Kaur for winning silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games. "Yet another medal for India in Weightlifting! Proud of Harjinder Kaur for winning Silver in the Women's Weightlifting 69kg event at #CWG26. She personifies excellence and remarkable commitment to sports. Congratulations to her! Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," Singh said.

India's Medal Rush at Glasgow

Meanwhile,India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals.

Gulveer Singh's Historic 10,000m Silver

Gulveer emerged as the star of the day, producing a remarkable performance to claim silver in the men's 10,000m. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. His silver ended India's long wait for a medal in the event, marking the country's first-ever podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Harjinder Kaur Upgrades to Silver

Harjinder Kaur opened India's account on Day 6 with a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best total of 227kg, including 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk, to finish behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. Harjinder also enjoyed a memorable outing by rewriting the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice before eventually improving on the bronze medal she had won at the Birmingham 2022 Games. (ANI)