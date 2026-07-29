Indian boxers Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) advanced to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, assuring India of two more medals. Both boxers delivered strong performances to win their quarterfinal bouts.

Indian Boxers Secure Medals

Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary advanced to the women's 70kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow after defeating New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Arundhati produced a composed performance in a closely fought contest, edging the first round 3-2 before taking control in the second round. Despite Henderson's aggressive approach, the Indian boxer stayed patient, relying on her movement and effective punches to take the third round via a 3-1 split decision and secure victory, according to ESPN. The win assured Arundhati of a medal as she will now compete in the semifinals with a chance to progress to the gold medal bout.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the women's 51kg semifinals after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers with a dominant unanimous 5-0 decision in the quarterfinal, also guaranteeing India a medal. Sakshi, who came into the Games in good form after moving back to the 51kg category and beating top Indian boxers during the trials, controlled the bout with a composed performance. She won all three rounds by identical 5-0 margins, using her movement and accurate punches to keep Fryers under pressure, according to ESPN. She will now face Canada's Amber-Jane Wall in the semifinal on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout.

India's Medal Tally

India has so far won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze. India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)