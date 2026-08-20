The Indian mixed disability team celebrated their final T20I win against England at Lord's by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving moment. Despite England winning the seven-match series 4-3, the team's jubilant celebration on the historic balcony marked a memorable end to their tour.

Indian mixed disability team recreated former India captain and batting legend Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration after defeating England in a final T20I match at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 19.

Indian mixed disability team, led by Majid Magray, defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I of the series at Lord’s, clinching a consolation win as England won the seven-match series 4-3. After posting a total of 206/4, the visitors bundled out the hosts for 88, sparking jubilant scenes on the historic balcony.

Though India lost the mixed disability T20I series against England, the visitors’ victory at the iconic venue was celebrated with unbridled joy, instantly drawing parallels to Ganguly’s famous NatWest series final celebration in 2002.

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Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Celebration Recreated at Lord’s

The iconic Lord’s balcony is known for many historic moments in cricket history, right from India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph to Sourav Ganguly’s shirtless exuberance in 2002, and the latest celebration by the mixed disability team fittingly added to that proud tradition.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a few members, one of them removing the Indian kit, waved their shirts high in the air with uncontainable excitement, perfectly mirroring the legendary moment created by 'Dada' at the same historic venue back in 2002.

India might have lost the series to England, but the players, coaches, and support staff couldn't hide their sheer elation as they signed off the seven-match T20I tour with a memorable victory at the Home of Cricket. The celebration was a tribute to one of Indian cricket's most iconic moments, proving that the win meant far more than just the scoreline.

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Sourav Ganguly’s shirt-waving celebration after Team India won the final ODI against England to clinch the NatWest series win was a befitting reply to former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had earlier removed his shirt in jubilation after chasing down a target against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai months prior.

Since then, Ganguly’s iconic victory celebration has been recreated and celebrated by several teams and fans visiting the venue.

How Did India's Mixed Disability Perform in the England T20I Series?

India had a poor start to the series as they lost the opening match to England by 29 runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground. However, the Majid Magray-led side made a comeback with two consecutive wins to take a 2-1 series lead.

England then mounted a comeback, winning three matches on the trot to capture an unassailable lead and clinch the series ahead of the final fixture. The final T20I was a dead rubber as England had already secured an unassailable 4-2 lead in the seven-match series. However, India were determined to return home on a winning note rather than surrender meekly.

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In the T20I series finale, the Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance with both bat and ball, posting 206/4 before producing a sensational bowling display to bowl England out for just 88, securing a consolation victory by 118 runs.

Skipper Majid Magray's explosive unbeaten 63 off just 19 balls and Arun Gawre’s 68 helped India set a 207-run target for England to chase before bowlers Hilal Ahmad Wani (4/21) and Jayesh Parmar (3/14) dominated England's batting line-up, sparking incredible scenes of jubilation as they recreated Sourav Ganguly’s legendary 2002 balcony celebration.

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