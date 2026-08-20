A Chinese robotics company claims its new 'Superman' robot has broken Usain Bolt's top speed record. The robot clocked 12.66 m/s, while Bolt's peak speed in 2009 was 12.42 m/s.

BEIJING: Forget the fastest man alive, the new speed king might be made of metal and wires. A Chinese humanoid robot has reportedly broken Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt's top speed record. The robot, nicknamed 'Superman' and developed by robotics firm Unitree, claims to run at a mind-boggling 12.66 meters per second. That's roughly 45.6 kilometres per hour!

To put that in perspective, Usain Bolt's peak speed during his world record 100-meter dash in Berlin back in 2009 was 12.42 meters per second. Unitree's new robot has just edged past that figure. And it's not just about running; this machine can also jump two meters high from a standstill. The company says they developed this robot in just three months and believe its capabilities can be improved even further.

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Unitree, which is based in Hangzhou, is making serious waves in the robotics world. The company has already manufactured about 18,000 humanoid robots. This new tech video was released just as the company is preparing to get listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. However, experts are pointing out that this comparison is based on peak running speed, not a full 100-meter race against Bolt. They say the claim needs to be verified by independent agencies before it's officially accepted.

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