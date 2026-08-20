Following India's 165-run Test victory over Sri Lanka in Galle, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recalled the team's memorable 2017 win at the same venue, expressing gratitude for his long career representing the country.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relived a special memory after India's win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test on Wednesday, recalling the victory at the same venue nine years ago when India toured Sri Lanka. India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with Manav Suthar's maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal's 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory.

A Memorable 2017 Outing

Following the victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed four wickets across the two innings, relived the memories of India's 3-0 Test series triumph over Sri Lanka during their 2017 tour, including their memorable outing at the same venue in Galle. India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs on the back of Shikhar Dhawan's 190, Sheteshwar Pujara's 153, the then captain Virat Kohli's 103 in the second innings and Jadeja's six-wicket haul.

'Feeling Blessed': Jadeja on His Journey

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jadeja recalled India's 2017 Galle Test, saying that he feels blessed to have represented India for over a decade and continues to value the opportunity to contribute to the team. "Yeah, it's from the same ground. Because it's the same stand; only the colour has changed, the rest is the same. This photo is from the last series we played in 2017, here in Galle. Obviously, playing for India for ten years... it means a lot because it takes a lot of effort to stay for a longer period of time. So I think I'm feeling blessed and thankful to God that I'm still playing for India and doing what I have been doing for India for so many years," Jadeja said.

From Galle 2017 to Galle 2026 🏟️ Two memorable Test wins in Galle, nine years apart ⏲️ Ravindra Jadeja relives a special memory 😃 WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @mihirlee_58 #TeamIndia | #SLvIND | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/VkIlc9i4Dw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2026

What's Next

After victory in the first Test, India will play the final and second Test match against Sri Lanka from August 23. (ANI)