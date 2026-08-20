AB de Villiers said Virat Kohli was an even better batter than Sachin Tendulkar in overseas Tests. He credited Tendulkar for pioneering India’s success abroad but said Kohli took that legacy forward and raised the bar higher.

Former South Africa captain and flamboyant batter AB de Villiers made a bold comparison between two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, while discussing who was the better batter in overseas Test conditions.

AB de Villiers played against both Indian star batters during his 14-year illustrious international career, giving him a unique perspective on their batting abilities. Tendulkar and Kohli were two of the greatest pillars of Indian Test cricket, whose monumental centuries and match-winning knocks cemented their status as among the true legends of the red-ball game.

Sachin Tendulkar played Tests from 1989 to 2013, while Virat Kohli began his journey in red-ball at the international level in 2011 and retired from the format in May 2025 after 123 matches, with his last appearance being in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, where he scored his 30th and last Test century in Perth.

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‘Kohli Was Even Better Than Tendulkar in Overseas Tests’

As Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli dominated India’s Test batting in two different eras, AB de Villiers explained how the modern-day master took the path paved by the legendary 'Little Master' and elevated it to new heights.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former South Africa captain stated that Tendulkar was the first Indian batter to show that a subcontinent player could succeed in bouncy and seaming overseas Test conditions, but Kohli took that legacy forward and raised the bar even higher.

“I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better,” de Villiers said.

“But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar," he added.

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AB de Villiers further mentioned that his former RCB teammate’s overseas success inspired the current generation of Indian batters, including KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, to follow in the footsteps of Kohli and Tendulkar and raise their game on overseas tours.

The former South Africa captain’s point was to highlight how Virat Kohli carried forward his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar’s pioneering work in overseas conditions and set an even higher benchmark for Indian batters, particularly in challenging SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

How Did Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Perform in Overseas Tests?

Sachin Tendulkar is currently the leading run-getter in the history of Test cricket, with 15921 runs, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78 in 329 innings across 200 matches. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, sits at 19th position on the all-time list, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 210 innings across 123 matches.

When it comes to the overseas Test record between two of India’s batting greats, statistics show that Tendulkar holds a distinct statistical advantage away from home. 106 matches, Tendulkar amassed 8705 runs, including 29 centuries and 36 fifties, at an average of 54.74 in overseas conditions.

Meanwhile, Kohli has aggregated 4774 runs, including 16 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 41.51 in 66 overseas Test matches. In SENA nations, Sachin Tendulkar accumulated 5371 runs, including 17 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 51.3 in 63 matches. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has amassed 3661 runs, including 12 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 42.08 in 46 matches.

Statistically, Tendulkar might be ahead of Kohli in overseas Tests, but AB de Villiers’ assessment highlights the latter’s greater impact in adapting to challenging conditions and raising the benchmark for Indian batters in SENA countries.

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