Brett Lee believes Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman, but Jacques Kallis is the greatest cricketer overall. Lee cited Kallis’ all-round numbers and impact with bat and ball, while recalling the South African’s remarkably relaxed pre-match routine.

Former Australia pace bowling legend Brett Lee has drawn a clear distinction between batting greatness and all-around cricketing supremacy, putting Jacques Kallis ahead of Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to the title of the ultimate cricketer.

Kallis and Tendulkar were two of the defining figures of an iconic era in international cricket, with the former South Africa captain delivering astonishing consistency across all formats, while the former India skipper and batting legend shouldered the immense weight of a cricket-mad nation's expectations for 24 legendary years.

Brett Lee had the opportunity to play against both legends countless times at the international level, with the Australian fast-bowling legend sharing the dressing room with Jacques Kallis at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sachin Tendulkar in international duels.

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Brett Lee Picks Jacques Kallis Over Sachin Tendulkar

The debate over the Greatest of All Time in cricket has appeared to have settled with Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli in most traditional batting discussions, but Brett Lee adds a fresh perspective, explaining why numbers and all-around utility tipped the scales for the legendary South African all-rounder.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, the former Australia pacer stated that while Tendulkar remains the absolute finest batter to ever play the game, Kallis deserves the ultimate crown as the greatest all-round cricketer due to his staggering statistics and complete dominance across departments.

“I’ve always said that I think that the best batsman to ever play the game is Sachin Tendulkar, but the best cricketer, in my opinion, is Jacques Kallis. The best numbers in the world. If you look at his stats, the stats don’t lie. He’s incredible,” Lee said.

Jacques Kallis has amassed 25534 runs and picked up 577 wickets in his international career, while Sachin Tendulkar scored 34357 runs across formats, making both players statistical giants whose extraordinary legacies continue to define the pinnacle of international cricket.

However, Brett Lee’s emphasis on Kallis stems from the South African legend’s remarkable ability to influence matches with both bat and ball, making him one of the most complete cricketers in international history.

Lee Reveals Kallis’ Remarkably Relaxed Pre-Batting Routine

Brett Lee further revealed how Kallis’ remarkable composure extended beyond his performances on the field, recalling the South African’s unusually relaxed approach before batting. Despite the pressure of international cricket, the former South Africa all-rounder appeared completely unfazed, following the same meticulous routine before walking out and dominating the opposition.

“But to be alongside him as a teammate and to watch him prepare for a game. His heart rate was about thirty beats a minute before going out to bat. So relaxed. Now it might have been organised chaos in the head, but externally it looked as though he was just so chilled.” Lee said.

“The way I’d watch him get changed, for he put his gear on like his batting gear and he’d put his left sock on first. His other sock would go in his mouth. Same thing every single day. Gets his socks, one in the mouth, puts the left sock on, puts his right sock on, puts his left pad on, right pad, whichever way it was. It was the same every single time and just get up and just out of his chair, wiggle, go out and just dominate,” he added.

Jacques Kallis remains the only all-rounder in international cricket to have amassed more than 10,000 runs and 250 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket, cementing a statistical milestone that remains unmatched in the history of the sport.

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