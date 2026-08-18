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18 Years of Virat Kohli: 10 Historic Records That Defined Ex-India Captain’s Era of Dominance
Since his 2008 debut, Virat Kohli has become a cricket icon with 28,000+ runs and 85 centuries. Here are 10 historic records that define his era of dominance, from 50 ODI centuries to his unmatched success as India’s Test captain.
From a 19-Year-Old Debutant to a Modern-Day Cricket Legend
On 18th August, 2008, Virat Kohli began his journey in international cricket by making his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Since then, the youngster who walked out to open the batting and scored just 12 runs has transformed into one of the greatest icons the sport has ever witnessed.
With 85 centuries and over 28,000 runs in international cricket, Virat Kohli has etched his name among the greatest batters in the history of the sport. Over the course of an 18-year illustrious career, the former India captain has shattered numerous records across formats, leaving behind a legacy of dominance, consistency and match-winning brilliance.
On that note, let’s take a look at 10 historic records that defined Virat Kohli’s era of dominance
1. Most International Runs in a Single Decade
Between 2010 and 2020, it was sheer dominance by Virat Kohli as he amassed a staggering 20,596 runs, including 69 centuries and 98 fifties, at an average of 57.58 in 386 international matches. Kohli was the first batter to breach the 20,000-run mark in a single decade in international cricket, making him the undisputed king of modern-era run accumulation.
Virat Kohli’s dominance throughout the decade from 2010 to 2020 led him to be honoured with Sir Garfield Sobers’ Award for the Men’s Cricketer of the Decade, solidifying his legacy as the defining global cricket icon of his generation.
Also Read: Virat Kohli's 15 years: A look back at the start of a legendary career
2. First to 50 ODI Centuries
Virat Kohli achieved what no other batter in cricket history has, reaching the milestone of 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli was the first batter to accomplish the milestone of half a century of hundreds in the 50-over format, shattering his compatriot and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.
Kohli etched his name into the history books during the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home ground of Sachin Tendulkar, making the historic moment even more poetic. The former India captain now has 54 ODI centuries under his belt.
3. Most Runs in a Single ODI World Cup
Virat Kohli had a dream campaign during the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, though Team India missed out on the ultimate prize in the final against Australia. Personally, the batting maestro was unstoppable, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer and winning the Player of the Tournament award.
The former India captain amassed 765 runs, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, at a staggering average of 95.62 in 11 matches. Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 673 in the 2003 edition of the prestigious tournament to register the highest-ever run tally by any player in an ODI World Cup.
4. Most Test Double Centuries by an Indian Batter
Virat Kohli has been one of India’s greatest red-ball batters, alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar, holding the record for the most double centuries by an Indian batter in the history of Test cricket.
The veteran batter has registered seven double centuries in his illustrious Test career, alongside 23 hundreds, etching his name permanently at the summit of red-ball conversion rates for his country. Kohli, alongside Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and England’s Wally Hammond, holds the record for the joint-fourth most double centuries in Tests.
5. Fastest to Reach 8000 to 14,000 ODI Runs
When it comes to ODI cricket, Virat Kohli has owned the format as if he invented the chase, given his unrivaled consistency, holding an unprecedented record of being the fastest batter to reach every single milestone from 8,000 all the way to 14,000 runs in the 50-over format.
From completing 8000 runs in just 175 innings to shattering the record to reach 14,000 runs in 287 innings, Kohli has owned every single milestone interval in between. Virat Kohli could also break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,000 ODI runs, sitting right on the doorstep of joining his legendary compatriot in the exclusive 15,000-run ODI club.
Also Read: T Dilip hails Virat Kohli's non-negotiable intensity as a fielder
6. First Asian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia
Virat Kohli holds a very unique place in red-ball history, as he is the first and only Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia. Kohli led Team India to a historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19 series win against Australia on Australian soil, etching his name further in the history books.
Kohli was with the Indian team during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but returned home after the first Test in Adelaide on approved paternity leave to be with his family, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to captain the side for the remainder of the historic series win.
7. Most Runs and Centuries in Successful ODI Run Chases
If run chasing in ODIs is an art form, then Virat Kohli is its undisputed master. Widely regarded as the greatest chase-master in the history of the 50-over format, Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs and the most centuries in successful ODI run chases, anchoring India to victory under pressure more often than anyone else.
In successful ODI chases, Virat Kohli has amassed 6,235 runs, including 24 centuries and 29 fifties, at an average of 89.07 in 111 matches. Apart from Kohli, no player has scored more than 6,000 runs or registered 20 centuries in successful ODI run chases.
8. Most Player of the Series Awards in International Cricket
Apart from accumulating runs across formats, Virat Kohli is also the all-time leader in collecting Player of the Series awards in international cricket. He holds the record of staggering 22 such accolades across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing benchmark of 20 awards.
Kohli won the most Player of the Series Awards in ODIs, taking home 12 such honours, followed by 7 in T20Is and 3 in Tests throughout his illustrious 18-year international career, making him the absolute gold standard of multi-format impact.
Also Read: Virat Kohli pens touching tribute to 'favourite' partner Ajinkya Rahane
9. Clean Sweep of Major ICC Awards
2018 was the year when Virat Kohli achieved an unprecedented clean sweep of ICC awards. The then-India captain won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test Player of the Year, and ICC ODI Player of the Year all in a single calendar year, alongside being captain of the ICC ODI and Test Teams of the Year.
The year 2018 was Kohli’s second-best calendar year for run-scoring, accumulating 2,735 runs, including 11 centuries and 9 fifties, at an extraordinary average of 68.37 in 37 matches, cementing his absolute peak in international cricket.
10. Most Wins as India Captain in Tests
Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India’s Test team was the most dominant and fearless force in red-ball cricket. During his tenure, Kohli led Team India to 40 wins, 17 defeats, and 11 draws in 68 Test matches, cementing his legacy as India's most successful red-ball captain of all time.
Kohli is the only Indian captain and the fourth overall after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh to secure 40 or more Test victories as skipper, cementing his legacy as one of the defining leaders in the history of international cricket.
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