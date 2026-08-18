On 18th August, 2008, Virat Kohli began his journey in international cricket by making his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Since then, the youngster who walked out to open the batting and scored just 12 runs has transformed into one of the greatest icons the sport has ever witnessed.

With 85 centuries and over 28,000 runs in international cricket, Virat Kohli has etched his name among the greatest batters in the history of the sport. Over the course of an 18-year illustrious career, the former India captain has shattered numerous records across formats, leaving behind a legacy of dominance, consistency and match-winning brilliance.

On that note, let’s take a look at 10 historic records that defined Virat Kohli’s era of dominance