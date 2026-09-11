Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill met Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk and shared a picture on social media. Gill has been in excellent form, leading India in Tests and scoring prolifically in the WTC cycle and the IPL for Gujarat Titans.

India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill met Dutch footballer and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and posed for a picture on Instagram on Friday. Gill shared a picture of himself posing alongside the Liverpool defender in an Instagram photo carousel, captioning the post simply, “VVD,” offering a glimpse of the crossover between cricket and football’s biggest names. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Shubman Gill's Stellar Form

Gill recently led India to a 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka while also producing consistent performances during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The India batter has amassed over 1,000 runs in the ongoing cycle, including centuries against England, West Indies and Afghanistan. His impressive run-scoring earned him the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI Naman Awards. Gill has also remained a key figure for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs during the 2026 season.

Virgil van Dijk's Season with Liverpool

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk remains a key figure for both Liverpool and the Netherlands. The Dutch defender continues to captain Liverpool as they look to reclaim the Premier League title after Arsenal (2025/26 winners) ended their reign as champions following their 2024/25 season win. Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League 2026/27 standings. They have drawn against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while securing a win over Ipswich Town. They will next face Fulham on Saturday. (ANI)