Tripura CM Manik Saha called voluntary blood donation a sign of humanity and urged the youth to advance the movement. He said such programs are now part of the state's culture and can help accelerate building a drug-free Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that voluntary blood donation is one of the signs of humanity and that the young generation should come forward more and more to take the voluntary blood donation movement forward in the state. “At present, blood donation programmes have become part of our culture in the state. More people should be involved in blood donation programmes,” he said, according to the Tripura CMO.

CM Saha said this while unveiling the marble statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda and inaugurating a blood donation camp at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) on Friday. The blood donation camp was organised by the Tripura Sports Council.

Ideals of Patriotism and Humanity

Speaking on the occasion, Saha said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda are examples of patriotism and humanity. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country, inspired by the ideals of Vivekananda and Netaji. The more people adopt the ideals of Swamiji and Netaji personally and socially, the more society will be guided in the right direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that voluntary blood donation creates a positive environment in society. “If the youth can be more involved in sports and such social welfare activities, the work of building a drug-free and new Tripura will be accelerated,” said Saha.

Sports for Societal Development

The Chief Minister said that along with studies, it is possible to improve one’s socio-economic status through sports. “To be successful in the field of sports, one has to be strong in both physical and mental aspects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to yoga to strengthen the youth of the country physically and mentally,” he said.

Highlighting the progress of the state in the field of sports, the Chief Minister said that Tripura’s sportspersons have made a place in the national and international arena by showcasing their talent.

Among others, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Tapas Roy, Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Padma Shri Deepa Karmakar, and Director of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department L. Darlong were present. (ANI)