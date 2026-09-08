The Indian women's hockey team has left for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, aiming for a gold medal and direct qualification to the LA 2028 Olympics. The team is high on confidence after a historic fifth-place finish at the World Cup.

Fresh from a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands 2026, the Indian women’s hockey team has embarked on its journey to Japan for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with the team setting its sights firmly on the gold medal and a direct berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Led by captain Salima Tete and coached by Sjoerd Marijne, the Indian team departed Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Impressive Turnaround Under Coach Marijne

The Asian Games will be the latest chapter in what has been an impressive turnaround for the Indian women under Marijne, who returned to the Indian women’s programme earlier this year and was formally appointed Chief Coach in January 2026. His immediate emphasis was on improving fitness, strengthening team chemistry and developing a strong collective identity as India entered the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Recent Successes

The results since his return have reflected that progress. India began their 2026 campaign by securing a silver medal at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, remaining unbeaten until the final and sealing their World Cup qualification with a 1-0 semi-final victory over Italy.

The team then produced a dominant campaign at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. India defeated the USA, Japan and Uruguay in the pool stage, beat Chile 6-0 in the semi-final and then defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to lift the title. The triumph also earned India promotion to the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League for the following season.

Historic World Cup Performance

That momentum carried into the World Cup, where India produced one of its finest performances in decades. The team finished fifth, its best World Cup result since the inaugural edition in 1974, after a campaign in which it suffered just one defeat, held higher-ranked China, England and Australia to draws, defeated South Africa 6-1 and signed off with a 3-1 victory over World No. 5 Germany.

Eyes on Asian Games Gold and Olympic Qualification

With that confidence behind them, the Indian team now turns its attention to the Asian Games, where the stakes are even higher. Under the FIH’s LA 2028 qualification system, the highest-placed eligible team in the women’s hockey competition at the 2026 Asian Games will earn an Olympic quota place for Los Angeles 2028, provided it has not already qualified through another pathway. For India, therefore, the target is clear: win the Asian Games gold medal and secure direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics.

Asian Games Schedule

India have been placed in Pool B alongside Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. The team will open its campaign against Uzbekistan on 20 September, followed by matches against Indonesia on 21 September, Thailand on 23 September, Japan on 25 September and Singapore on 27 September. The knockout phase will begin on 30 September, with the semi-finals scheduled for the same day, before the gold-medal match on 2 October.

Captain Salima Tete on Team's Goal

Captain Salima Tete, who has led India to the Nations Cup title and the historic World Cup fifth-place finish this year, said the team is determined to build on its recent performances and deliver when it matters most. “We are going into the Asian Games with a lot of confidence, but we also know that every tournament brings a new challenge. The Nations Cup and the World Cup have given us belief in what we can achieve together, and now our focus is on taking that one step further. Our goal is very clear — we want to fight for the gold medal and earn direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics. We know it will require consistency, discipline and giving our best in every match, and as a team we are ready for that challenge,” Tete said.

Indian Women's Hockey Squad for Asian Games 2026

The Indian squad combines experienced campaigners such as Savita, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nikki Pradhan, Lalremsiami and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam with a promising group of younger players who have made an impact in recent international assignments. The 20-member Asian Games squad includes two goalkeepers (Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam), five defenders (Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas), six midfielders (Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng) and seven forwards (Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung).

After a year that has already seen India lift the Nations Cup and achieve its best World Cup finish in more than five decades, the Asian Games present an opportunity to turn that momentum into another landmark achievement. (ANI)