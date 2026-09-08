Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medal-winning para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar is aiming for a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Para Games. He expressed his desire to help India cross its previous best medal tally from the 2023 edition in Hangzhou.

Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medal-winning powerlifter Jhandu Kumar is eyeing a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Para Games and wants to do his bit in helping India cross its previous best tally of medals from the 2023 edition at Hangzhou.

Jhandu spoke to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance, where India's para-athlete heroes from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow were honoured. Speaking to ANI, Jhandu said, "It is a very good that we have won a medal for our country, and we are getting so much respect. I am very proud, sir."

Aiming for Asian Para Games Gold

On his preparation and target for the upcoming Asian Para Games starting in Japan from October 18, he said, "The preparation is going on well. This time, the goal is to win the gold medal. We will do something good. I have full hope. There is no pressure. We will do what we used to do before."

In the previous edition of the Asian Para Games, India registered their best-ever medal tally of 108 medals, including 27 gold medals. Jhandu wants to do his bit in making sure that this count goes higher. "We have to take it further (the Para Games 2023 medal tally)," he signed off.

Bronze-Winning Performance at CWG 2026

Jhandu secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points.

Para powerlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games are determined through a bodyweight coefficient system, rather than solely on the weight lifted. Competitors from various bodyweight categories participate together in the lightweight and heavyweight divisions, with the final rankings calculated based on an athlete's bodyweight and highest successful lift.

Jhandu began with a successful 181 kg lift before raising his mark to 190 kg on his second attempt. The 28-year-old then attempted 196kg in his final lift, a weight that would have eclipsed the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022. However, he was unable to complete the lift and eventually finished third to claim the bronze. The medal also marked India's first podium finish in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's Campaign at Glasgow Games

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030. The flag and baton were handed over to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony. Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the event in 2010.

India's fourth-place finish in Glasgow came despite a significantly smaller contingent and a reduced sporting programme compared to Birmingham 2022. India had 122 athletes in Glasgow, compared to 210 in Birmingham, while 30 of the 61 medals won in 2022 had come in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme.

Despite the reduced opportunities, India maintained its fourth-place position and produced a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games. (ANI)