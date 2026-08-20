During the second day of the opening Test between England and Pakistan, a spectator's hilarious mishap of dropping four beers at Headingley went viral. The incident provided a light-hearted moment amid a crucial World Test Championship match, where both teams are fighting to improve their standings and qualify for the final.

Amid Day 2 of the opening Test between England and Pakistan, an awkward yet hilarious incident took place when a spectator carrying four beers accidentally dropped them while returning to his seat at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, August 20.

After a delay for the start of Day 2’s play, England resumed their first innings with an overnight total of 112/2 in 25 overs, with skipper Joe Root and Jordan Cox batting on 37 and 23, respectively, and trailing by 59 runs. Day 1 saw Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue picking up five wickets each to bundle out Pakistan for 171 in 48.1 overs.

As the morning session was disrupted by rain in Leeds, England’s play resumed only after a lengthy delay, with the hosts eventually taking the field at Headingley. Before the tea break, the hosts posted a total of 239/4 in 54 overs, with Dan Lawrence and vice-captain Harry Brook batting on 22 and 15, respectively, and leading by 68 runs at the end of the afternoon session.

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Spectator’s Beer Mishap Goes Viral

As England resumed their first-innings batting and began to build their lead, a hilarious yet unfortunate incident involving a spectator caught the attention of the cameras at Headingley. In the 34th over of England’s batting, there was a small stoppage after a spectator carrying four beers accidentally dropped them while making his way back to his seat.

In a video posted by BBC Cricket on its Instagram, which went viral on social media, a spectator was seen carrying four beers in a cardboard holder and appeared to be carefully balancing them while making his way back to his seat. The mishap began after two beers slipped from the holder, causing the remaining drinks to topple over and spill onto the ground.

The camera then focused on the spectator, who appeared visibly disappointed after losing all four beers. However, the man returned to his seat after getting another round of four beers, with the crowd cheering and laughing as he made his way back. The entire incident was captured on the big screen.

The cricket venues in Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies allow spectators to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages inside the stadiums, creating a relaxed matchday atmosphere where fans can enjoy a drink while watching the action.

However, bringing alcohol to the international venues is strictly prohibited, with spectators only allowed to purchase alcoholic beverages from designated areas inside the stadiums.

How Can England and Pakistan Qualify for the WTC Final?

The ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan is crucial for both sides, as all three matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. The series offers a maximum of 36 WTC points, with both teams needing strong results to improve their chances of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the 2027 final.

England are currently in seventh spot with 4 wins, 8 losses, and a draw, and have a points percentage (PTC) of 24.36%. Pakistan, on the other hand, are eighth with 2 wins and 4 losses from six Tests, having a points percentage of 22.22% after an eight-point deduction. Both sides are currently outside the top-two qualification spots.

England and Pakistan are currently in the situation where they have to win all three matches of the ongoing Test in order to boost their chances of finishing among the top two in the WTC standings. However, even a 3-0 series victory may not guarantee qualification, as their final positions will also depend on results from other teams.

Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka are still in contention for the WTC Final, with their respective remaining fixtures also playing a crucial role in determining the final top-two standings. Therefore, England and Pakistan will need a strong finish and favourable results elsewhere to keep their WTC Final hopes alive.

Also Read: Robinson, Tongue cut match ball in half after historic five-for hauls