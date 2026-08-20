England skipper Joe Root matched Sachin Tendulkar's record for most 50-plus scores in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone with his 68th fifty during the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, where he was dismissed for 66.

England Test skipper Joe Root equalled Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most fifties in the longest format during the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Thursday. Root brought up his 68th Test fifty on Day 2 before being dismissed for 66 off 112 deliveries. His innings included 10 boundaries.

With his 68th fifty, Root joined Tendulkar at the top of the list for most 50-plus scores in Test cricket. West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul follows with 66 fifties, while former Australia captain Allan Border and India's Rahul Dravid have 63 each. Root (42) also moved up in the list of 50-plus scores as captain in Tests, placing him fifth in the elite record. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the chart with 61, followed by Ricky Ponting (54), Border (51) and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq (43). Root's latest milestone adds to his remarkable Test career and further strengthens his position among the format's leading run-scorers.

England take control

The Three Lions have strengthened their position against Pakistan in the first Test at Headingley on Thursday, reaching 205/4 in their first innings and taking a 34-run lead, as per latest updates. England had resumed Day 2 at 112/2, with still 59 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total of 171. Jordan Cox and Joe Root then put together a century partnership to put the hosts firmly in control. Cox scored 73 before being dismissed by Ali Usman, while Root followed soon after for 66 off 112 deliveries, with 10 fours. Root's half-century was his 68th in Test cricket, taking him level with Sachin for the most fifties in the format. Root and Cox's partnership helped England move past Pakistan's total before both batters departed in quick succession. Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence were at the crease with England on 205/4, with the hosts holding a 34-run lead.

Pakistan's first innings

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings after England won the toss and opted to bowl. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue starred with the ball, claiming five wickets apiece. Robinson finished with 5/51, while Tongue returned figures of 5/46 as Pakistan's batting line-up struggled in the conditions. Pakistan's innings received some resistance from Abdullah Shafique, who scored 61, but England's pace attack kept the pressure on and dismissed the visitors for a modest total.

Match outlook

The Test also marks the return of Joe Root as England's captain following Ben Stokes' retirement. Root's side will now look to build a sizeable first-innings lead and put further pressure on Pakistan. Pakistan, meanwhile, will need quick wickets to prevent England from establishing a commanding advantage in the first Test of the three-match series. (ANI)