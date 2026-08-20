England pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue both secured five-wicket hauls against Pakistan, bundling them out for 171. To commemorate the rare feat, the first for an England duo in 20 years, they cut the match ball in half to keep as a shared souvenir of their historic performance.

The England pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue cut the match ball in half after taking five-wicket hauls each in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, August 19.

After skipper Joe Root opted to bowl first, England pacers Robinson and Tongue rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up, bundling them for 171 in 48.1 overs, with Abdullah Shafique top-scoring with a gritty 61, while the rest of his teammates struggled to cope with the relentless pressure and movement extracted by the English seamers.

Ollie Robinson (5/51) and Josh Tongue (5/46) shared all 10 wickets, making it the first time in 20 years that two England bowlers had taken five-wicket hauls in the same innings. As a unique memento of their remarkable bowling feat, Robinson and Tongue had the match ball cut in half so that both pacers could take home a piece of the historic occasion.

Also Read: Robinson, Tongue cut match ball in half after historic five-for hauls

Why Did Robinson and Tongue Cut the Ball Half?

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue became England’s first pair since 2006 to take five-wicket hauls in the same Test innings. Therefore, they decided to cut the match ball in half to preserve their rare achievement as shared souvenirs, ensuring they both had a tangible piece of history from their unforgettable Headingley performance.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Day 1’s play, Robinson revealed the idea behind the unusual souvenir, stating that he suggested splitting the ball with Tongue as they walked off the field, and his bowling partner immediately agreed to it and felt it would be a special keepsake from a memorable day.

“As we were walking off, Tonguey (Josh Tongue’s nickname) said, 'I think we should split it'. I was like, 'Yeah, we should actually do that, I think it'd be quite cool'." Robinson said.

“I said, 'Do you reckon they'll be able to do it?' and within five minutes they brought it back up, and it was done," he added.

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The last England bowling pair to take five-wicket hauls each in a Test innings was Matthew Hoggard and Steve Harmison against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2006, when the duo claimed five wickets apiece in the first innings. 20 years later, Robinson and Tongue emulated the feat against the same opposition.

‘It’s a Nice Gesture’

Further speaking on the unique memento, Ollie Robinson stated that it was something they would never forget, given how rarely two bowlers take five-wicket hauls in the same innings, adding that splitting the ball was ‘a nice gesture nd something to remember.’

“It's one of those things that you don't really have too many halves of... half a cricket ball,” the England pacer said.

“It's something we'll never forget really, and it's not too often two guys get five in the same innings, so it's a nice gesture and something to remember," he added.

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Meanwhile, England assumed their first innings batting and posted a total of 112/2 in 25 overs, with skipper Joe Root and Jordan Cox batting on 37 and 23, respectively, and trailing by 59 runs at the end of Day 1 of the opening Test in Leeds.

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