Guwahati will host its first International Marathon on Feb 7, 2027. Launched by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sunil Gavaskar, the event aims to position Assam as a global sports hub, expecting around 12,000 participants from India and abroad.

Guwahati Enters Global Sporting Arena

Guwahati, the largest city of Assam, embraced by the mighty Brahmaputra River, is set to step into the global sporting spotlight with the official launch of the inaugural edition of the Guwahati International Marathon. The launch marks a significant milestone in Assam’s sporting journey, with the Guwahati International Marathon poised to bring together elite athletes, professional marathoners, amateur runners, fitness enthusiasts and citizens from across India and overseas.

The premier event aims to establish Guwahati and Assam as an emerging hub and a prominent destination for international sporting events, according to a press release. The Guwahati International Marathon, scheduled to be held on February 7, 2027, and promoted by PMG Sports LLP, was formally announced today at a press conference in Guwahati by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of one of India’s most iconic sporting personalities and a global ambassador of Indian cricket, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the region’s biggest mass-participation sporting events.

Sponsors and Partnerships

Around 12,000 participants from across India and overseas are expected to participate in the various race categories. The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will be associated with the Guwahati International Marathon as the State Sponsor, reinforcing the event’s potential as a major platform for sports tourism. TOPCEM Cement, a brand owned by Meghalaya Cements Ltd., has joined the marathon as its Associate Sponsor. The partnership brings together sport, industry and community in support of a major initiative promoting fitness, active lifestyles and the development of a strong sporting culture in the region.

A Landmark Initiative for Assam

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted, “It is a matter of immense pride for Assam to host and support the inaugural Guwahati International Marathon, a landmark initiative that reflects our State’s growing aspirations on the national and global sporting stage. This is more than a marathon—it is a powerful statement of Guwahati’s readiness to emerge as a leading destination for sport, fitness and sports tourism. The event will bring together runners and communities from across India and the world, while showcasing Assam’s rich culture, natural beauty and renowned hospitality. We see this as the beginning of a lasting sporting legacy—an annual event that will inspire fitness, encourage sporting talent and create new opportunities for the State.I extend my best wishes to the organisers.”

Adding a symbolic and inspiring moment to the announcement, Sarma received Bib #1 from Sunil Gavaskar. The presentation marked the Chief Minister’s personal endorsement of the event and its larger vision of making running a movement that brings people together across age groups, communities and walks of life.

Sunil Gavaskar Lends Support

Gavaskar, while lending his support to the initiative, said, “Running has a unique power to bring people together—across communities, cultures and every walk of life. Having travelled to Assam over the years for cricket, I have experienced its extraordinary beauty and witnessed the transformative vision of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to position Assam as the Gateway to the Northeast. I believe this is the right time for Guwahati to join the world’s great marathon cities. Our vision is to build the Guwahati International Marathon into an iconic global event, attracting leading runners from across the world. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for his vision and support.”

Prize Money and Participation

The Guwahati International Marathon will offer a substantial total prize purse of Rs 1.25 crore, making the event one of the major prize-money road races in the country and is expected to generate considerable interest among elite athletes, professional runners, running clubs, fitness enthusiasts and participants from across India and overseas. The 1st edition of Guwahati International Marathon will combine elite sporting competition with mass participation, creating a marathon experience that is both competitive and inclusive.

Race Categories

FULL MARATHON — 42.195 KM

The flagship Marathon will cover the standard international marathon distance of 42.195 km. and will be the ultimate test of endurance for professional and seasoned long-distance runners. This category will also see participation from 30 of the world’s leading male and female distance runners as well as India’s top long-distance talent and carries the maximum prize money for Elite runners as well as age group competitors.

HALF MARATHON— 21.097 KM

The Half Marathon will cover 21.097 km, offering an ideal challenge for experienced runners and those aspiring to progress towards full-marathon distance. This category will also see participation from Indian Elite athletes.

10KM RUN

The 10KM Run will provide an accessible competitive format for runners and fitness enthusiasts who want to participate in an organised road race without taking on the longer marathon distances.

5 KM RUN

A vibrant, celebratory category encouraging families, corporate groups, and youth to run for a cause.

1.5KM RUN

It will be the event’s inclusive, celebratory and community-oriented run, encouraging people of different ages and backgrounds to participate and run for a cause.

Brand Ambassador PV Sindhu

The Guwahati International Marathon will also feature PV Sindhu, Indian badminton champion, as Brand Ambassador and her participation is expected to further amplify the marathon’s message of fitness, sporting excellence and youth engagement, while extending the event’s reach nationally and internationally.

Route and Technical Details

The Marathon and subsequent races will start and finish at the historic Judges Field, taking runners through a route designed to showcase some of the city’s prominent landmarks. From Judges Field, the route will proceed towards Gauhati University, continue to the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, move towards IIT Guwahati, and then return to Judges Field, once again crossing the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu. The route is intended to combine the sporting challenge of long-distance running with the visual and cultural character of Guwahati, while allowing visitors and athletes to experience Guwahati’s urban character and landscape.

The course has been measured by Kim Vivian of Australia, who is a Grade A Certified Road Race Course Measurer of World Athletics. The highly experienced Richard Hunter from the UK will be the Race Director, while Ian Ladbrooke will be the International Elite Athlete Coordinator. Former Asian Marathon Champion Unita Godara will be the India Elite Athlete Coordinator.

A Lasting Sporting Legacy

With the Guwahati International Marathon, the city is poised to join the league of prominent global destinations where marathon events have evolved beyond competitive running to become powerful platforms for sports, fitness, tourism, causes, community participation and city branding. It would aspire to establish the city as a major destination on the international running circuit while creating an annual international sporting tradition that grows in scale, participation and global recognition with every edition.

The Guwahati International Marathon is conceived as an annual event, with each edition aiming to grow in participation, sporting excellence, tourism appeal and international recognition. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)