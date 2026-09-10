Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, England's Ollie Robinson, and Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2026 after impressive performances in international cricket during the month.

Three standout performers, Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, England's Ollie Robinson and Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2026, following a month of impressive individual displays across international cricket.

The nominees will battle it out for the prestigious monthly honour, with the winner set to be announced after the voting process concludes, as per the ICC website.

Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)

Sonal Dinusha was in imperious form with the bat for Sri Lanka in August, dominating the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India from start to finish. The left-hander set the tone in the first Test in Galle with a fine century, following it up with a fighting 84 in the second innings even as the hosts suffered a defeat. He was even better in the second Test, striking 103 in the first innings before remaining unbeaten on 133 in the second as Sri Lanka held on to secure a draw in Colombo.

Dinusha's consistent big-scoring returns across the series left him with 420 runs at an extraordinary average of 140.00 from the two Tests, comfortably making him the leading run-scorer on either side. His consistency at the top of the order gave Sri Lanka a platform in both matches and was central to how competitive they were against India throughout the series.

Ollie Robinson (England)

Ollie Robinson was the driving force behind England's dominant start to their home Test series against Pakistan, tearing through the visitors' batting line-up in successive matches. The seamer produced a career-best display in the first Test, claiming figures of 8/80, before backing it up with an even more clinical 8/35 in the second Test as England wrapped up victories in both matches to move 2-0 up in the series.

Robinson finished August with 16 wickets at a remarkable average of 7.18 from the two Tests to strengthen his case for the monthly award. His new-ball burst and control throughout proved decisive in setting up both Test wins for England.

Hasan Mahmud (Bangladesh)

Hasan Mahmud was at the heart of a historic month for Bangladesh, leading their bowling attack to a first-ever Test win on Australian soil. The pace bowler was outstanding in Darwin, taking 6/55 in the first innings and following it up with 3/56 in the second to spearhead Bangladesh's victory push and seal a landmark result for his side.

Across the two-match Test series, Hasan Mahmud finished with nine wickets at an average of 19.77. His performance in Darwin will go down as one of the defining bowling displays behind Bangladesh's breakthrough win in Australia.