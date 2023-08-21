Sports

Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: 10 inspiring quotes from iconic sprinter

Image credits: Getty

Unwavering Self-Belief Drives Success

“I know what I can do, so I never doubt myself."

Image credits: Getty

Working Towards Champion Status

"For me, I'm focused on what I want to do. I know what I need to do to be a champion, so I'm working on it."

Image credits: Getty

Mindset for Success

"If you don't dream big, there's no use of dreaming. If you don't have faith, there's nothing worth believing."

Image credits: Getty

Mind Games

“I think they have not learned over the years that the more you talk, the more I will want to beat you”

Image credits: Getty

Seizing the Moment

"A lot of legends, a lot of people, have come before me. But this is my time."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work, Determination

"I work hard, I focus, and I know what I want. When I set a goal for myself, I don't stop until I reach it."

Image credits: Getty

Last Lap Determination

"One thing I've learned over the years from my core set, the last one is the only one that makes a difference."

Image credits: Getty

Bolt's Formula

Worrying gets you nowhere. If you turn up worrying about how you're going to perform

Image credits: Getty

Bolt's Unconventional Approach

“I just try to relax and think about video games, what I'm going to do after the race, what I'm going to do just to chill

Image credits: Getty

Bolt's Wisdom

“My philosophy is: If you worry, you suffer twice."

Image credits: Getty
