T20 World Cup ambassador Usain Bolt foresees rise of cricket in USA post mega event

Olympic legend Usain Bolt's appointment as ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 heralds a new era for cricket, with Bolt predicting significant growth in the USA market.

Renowned sprinter Usain Bolt, boasting eight Olympic gold medals, was unveiled as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on April 24. Bolt is optimistic about cricket's potential in the United States, especially with the upcoming tournament being co-hosted there, alongside the Caribbean, from June 1-29, and with the Olympics returning to America in 2028.

Having grown up playing cricket in Jamaica before transitioning to athletics, Bolt has a deep-rooted connection to the sport. His enthusiasm for cricket's growth globally is palpable, particularly as he anticipates the vibrant atmosphere of the tournament, inspired by the Caribbean's lively spirit of dancing and music.

Expressing his excitement, Bolt stated, "Cricket has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious tournament." He looks forward to infusing his energy and enthusiasm into the World Cup, aiming to contribute to cricket's global expansion.

Bolt's anticipation extends to the American market, where he believes cricket can flourish, drawing inspiration from his observations of American sports culture. With a successful T20 World Cup, Bolt envisions cricket making a lasting impact in the USA, emphasising the country's penchant for high-intensity sports and full-throttle engagement.

"If we bring energy like I know we will for the T20 (World Cup)," Bolt asserts, "it is going to be wonderful." As cricket steps into uncharted territory in America, Bolt's endorsement reflects the optimism surrounding the sport's potential growth and influence in the region.

