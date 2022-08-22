Bundesliga 2022-23: Julian Nagelsmann hails 'limitless' Bayern after 7-0 Bochum domination

Bayern Munich was up against VfL Bochum on Sunday in the 2022-23 Bundesliga. Bayern once again proved its mettle, outclassing the minnow 7-0, while boss Julian Nagelsmann termed his side "limitless".

It was total destruction by defending champion Bayern Munich on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga 2022-23. Playing against VfL Bochum away from home, the visitors rightfully hammered the hosts 7-0. As for the goal scorers, Leroy Sané (4) opened the proceedings, followed by Matthijs de Ligt (25), Kingsley Coman (33), Sadio Mané (42 and 60), Cristian Gamboa (69, OG) and Serge Gnabry (76). As the Bavarians deservedly maintain their top spot in the tournament and remain unbeaten in the opening three games, head coach Julian Nagelsmann was all-praise for his side, terming it "limitless".

After the demolition, Nagelsmann told Tz, "We don't set any limits at first. We always try to do our best. As soon as we warmed up, I heard that our positional play was good. That's always a good indicator. We wanted to consolidate the processes and also win the second half."

Nagelsmann also heaped praise on Dutch defender de Ligt, saying, "He got the news early that he was going to play. The injury on his hand was difficult for him, but he played well. In the first half, two or three times, he left his position a bit too early, so there was a chance for Bochum – he pulled away a bit too easy sometimes."

"Overall, he played well. A clean sheet is always great for defence, criticised last year, to finish a game without any goals conceded. I think our defensive midfield was powerful today as well. Sometimes, we played barely too much last year and were slightly too complicated. We're happy that we had a clean sheet," concluded Nagelsmann.

Also, de Ligt, one of the goal-scorers, reckoned that he wanted to start in more matches. "Of course, every player always wants to play. But, I understood the situation. I came here as a new player from Juventus, and [Dayot] Upamecano and [Theo] Hernandez played well. But, of course, I want to play," he considered.