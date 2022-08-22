EPL 2022-23: 'Man City showed who we are' - Guardiola post thrilling draw to Newcastle United

It was another thriller on Sunday, as defending champion Manchester City went on a war against Newcastle United at the Saint James' Park in Newcastle. Both teams fought it out until the end and settled for a deserving 3-3 draw. As a result of this draw, the Cityzens have dropped to second place, while the Magpies are at sixth. Nevertheless, despite failing to win, the visiting head coach Pep Guardiola was delighted that his side fought until the end and was happy with the comeback, as City displayed what it is. Ilkay Gündogan (5), Erling Haaland (60) and Bernardo Silva (64) were the goal-scorers for the Cityzens.

Talking to BBC Sports post draw, Guardiola affirmed, "The team showed who we are. [It was a] good football game. We started well, [but] we lost some duels. Once the game was open, they were better. We should [have] taken more time in the final third. [But] that atmosphere after the game - that is what football is all about."

However, City's attacking midfielder and goal-scorer Silva was disappointed with the draw, as he reckoned, "We scored the third goal in the 64th minute, so it was still very early in the game. I'm a bit disappointed we didn't score the fourth. But still, it's a good reaction from the team. It wasn't a perfect game, but we will take the point. It is what it is. Seven points from three games aren't bad."

"It was a very intense game. We started very well. The first 15 minutes were ours. My perception on the pitch was that we started attacking too quick. When we start playing like this, and it's too quick, it's better for the opponents. The last 25 or 30 minutes of the first half were very tough," concluded Silva.