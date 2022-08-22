EPL 2022-23: 'Chelsea was the better team' - Thomas Tuchel despite 0-3 defeat to Leeds United

On Sunday, Chelsea was hammered 3-0 by Leeds United in 2022-23 EPL. As a result, Chelsea has slipped to the 12th spot. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel still felt that The Blues were the better side.

It was a surprise on Sunday, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 saw giants Chelsea being hammered 0-3 by Leeds United at the Elland Road in Leeds. With the visiting head coach Thomas Tuchel serving a one-game touchline ban, he witnessed his team being punched, as Brenden Aaronson (33), Rodrigo (37) and Jack Harrison (69) happened to be the goal-scorers. At the same time, The Blues defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in the closing stages. As a result of this win, Leeds has risen to the third spot. However, despite the hammering, the visitors' manager felt his side was better than the hosts.

"We lost the game in the first 20 minutes where we were better and had huge chances. [We had] a lot of touches in the box, but we missed the target and did not take what we deserved. We were the better team. They do what they do. I don't see that set-piece and goal [due to Édouard Mendy's mistake] are due to the style," Tuchel told BBC Sports after the loss.

ALSO READ: Leeds United vs Chelsea - Meme fest explodes after Mendy's howler, Koulibaly's red card

"They are mistakes. If we give goals away like this, that is unnecessary, and when we are in charge, we cannot win football matches. We tried [during the] second half, and I am disappointed we lost that half as well. They made the maximum of their half-chances, and we did not," added Tuchel.

Tuchel also felt Chelsea's body language was not the best, as he reckoned, "We gave away an own goal, and then, we concede from a set piece. We were able to cope with their style, be the better team, and be two goals ahead. But then, we give away two goals, and then, the belief and body language were not like the last match."

ALSO READ: Man United vs Liverpool: Marcus Rashford sends strong message to Old Trafford crowd

"Everything was going well, and I still believe we can win with this team in Leeds. I think it's more our fault than anybody else's credit. The story is that we were not all over the place. With the ball, we were not sharp enough. Against the ball, we were fine. A set piece and an own goal tell the story," concluded Tuchel.