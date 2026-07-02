Belgium Vs Senegal Highlights | Red Devils Survive Five-Goal Thriller | FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium Vs Senegal Highlights
Belgium booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after edging past Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 32 encounter. The Red Devils let a two-goal lead slip before scoring a dramatic late winner to end Senegal's brave challenge and set up a blockbuster knockout clash with the United States.
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