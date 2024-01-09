Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth's stunning comeback victory over Jonatan Christ takes him to the second round

    In a remarkable display of resilience, Kidambi Srikanth stages a thrilling comeback to secure a spot in the second round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events at the Malaysian Open, Kidambi Srikanth secures a spot in the second round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a comeback victory against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, ranked fifth globally. The 30-year-old shuttler from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who has faced a challenging period recently, displayed resilience with a remarkable 12-21, 21-18, 21-16 triumph over the sixth-seeded Christie in a one-hour and five-minute match in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Srikanth, a former world number 1 and silver medallist at the 2021 world championships, faces Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus in the next round.

    Despite a slow start and trailing initially, Srikanth showcased his attacking prowess and determination, making a strong comeback after losing the opening game. His strategic play, coupled with an aggressive approach, turned the tide in his favour. The Indian shuttler, known for struggling in three-game matches, demonstrated resilience and fine form to secure the victory, marking a positive start to the new season.

    Guided by coach Parupalli Kashyap, Srikanth faced tough moments against his familiar opponent, Christie, whom he had previously defeated six times in 11 meetings. The second game witnessed an early lead for Srikanth, only to be challenged by Christie. However, a spirited comeback allowed Srikanth to clinch the game. The decider proved challenging as Christie dominated initially, but Srikanth's attacking returns and strategic placements led to a remarkable turnaround. Srikanth capitalised on Christie's errors and sealed the victory with a seven-point surge, demonstrating his determination and skill on the badminton court.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
