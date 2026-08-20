PV Sindhu suffered a heartbreaking three-game quarterfinal loss to China’s Wang Zhi Yi at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi. The defeat extends her medal drought to seven years, while Sindhu questioned Wang’s apparent cramps.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu’s quest for her second World title has come to an end after a heartbreaking defeat to China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the ongoing edition of the BWF World Badminton Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, August 20.

Sindhu, who won the 2019 World Championships, endured a tough battle against Wang Zhi Yi, who appeared to struggle with cramps late in the deciding game but fought through the discomfort to clinch a hard-fought victory. The 30-year-old lost the opening set 11-21 before making a comeback with 21-15 in the second game to push the thrilling contest into the decider.

However, Wang’s resilience amid the physical discomfort helped her stay composed in the deciding game, as the Chinese shuttler held her nerve to edge Sindhu 21-17 and book her place in the quarterfinals.

Also Read: BWF Worlds: PV Sindhu crashes out after loss to China's Wang Zhi Yi

Sindhu’s Medal Drought Extends to the Seventh Straight Year

PV Sindhu’s quarterfinal defeat to China’s Wang Zhi Yi extended her medal drought at the BWF World Championships to a seventh consecutive year. The last time the Indian badminton star made it to the podium was when he become the Indian shuttler to win a gold medal at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

Since then, the former World No.2 reached the quarterfinals three times in 2021, 2025, and 2026. In 2020 and 2024, the prestigious badminton tournament was not held due to the Olympic Games. In the previous edition of the BWF World Championships, Sindhu lost to Putri Kusuma Wardani in the quarterfinals in Paris, France.

Now, PV Sindhu’s hopes of winning her second World Championships gold medal on home soil were eventually shattered after a hard-fought battle against Wang Zhi Yi, bringing a premature end to her campaign in New Delhi,

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In her World Championships career, PV Sindhu has won two silver medals in 2017 and 2018, as many bronze in 2013 and 2014, and one historic gold medal in 2019, making her one of the most decorated players in the history of the tournament. Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to win five medals at the prestigious badminton tournament.

Despite being one of the strong favourites to win the World Championships title this year on home soil, PV Sindhu was unable to overcome a resilient Wang Zhi Yi, falling just short of a podium finish in front of her home fans.

Sindhu Questions Opponent's Tactics Amid Injury Doubts

After the quarterfinal defeat, PV Sindhu engaged wth the reporters, and one of the questions during the post-match press meet was about her opponent Wang Zhi Yi of China, who appeared to be struggling with physical discomfort and cramps during the tense deciding game.

When asked about Wang’s physical discomfort during the quarterfinal clash, the 2019 World Champion said she was unsure whether the Chinese shuttler was genuinely injured or whether it was part of her strategy, while admitting that she needed to remain patient and focused on every point.

“I don't know if she is injured or not. Maybe that is her strategy or her way of doing it. You never know. Maybe that's her gameplay,” Sindhu told reporters.

“But I had to be very focused and very patient and focus on every point. So, yeah, I think the last 3 points just changed the game, is what I felt. I should have been a little patient,” he added.

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Before PV Sindhu’s quarterfinal exit, Ayush Shetty failed to qualify for the semifinal, and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had kept India’s hopes alive by advancing to the quarterfinals.

Also Read: BWF Worlds: 'Home pressure' cost Ayush Shetty the match, says Alwi