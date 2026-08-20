Ayush Shetty's BWF World Championships run ended in the pre-quarterfinals after a loss to Alwi Farhan. The Indonesian shuttler attributed Ayush's defeat to 'home pressure', while the Indian shuttler admitted to not capitalising on his chances.

Home pressure got the better of India's Ayush Shetty in his BWF World Championships pre-quarterfinal against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan, the Indonesian shuttler said after defeating his familiar opponent in the men's singles Round of 16 here on Thursday.

World No. 22 Ayush's impressive campaign came to an end at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as he went down 19-21, 11-21 to Alwi.

Familiar Foes and Home Pressure

"It was not an easy game because when you play on home soil, that makes you feel more pressure. I know that because I also feel that when I'm playing in Indonesia," Alwi told reporters after the match. The Indonesian also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Ayush, whom he has known since their junior days. "I've been meeting Ayush since we were in juniors. I've been meeting him since 2021, so we know each other a lot. We have a really good relationship, but yeah, when you enter the court, there is no friend; we're opponents. We give our all to our country, right? I know Ayush would have a lot of pressure because he was playing on home soil, so that's why, that's the reason," he added.

How the Match Unfolded

The defeat was a particularly disappointing one for Ayush, who had stunned World No. 1 Shi Yuqi in the previous round and had emerged as India's leading hope in the men's singles draw. The Indian made a strong start against Alwi and fought back from 14-18 down to take a 19-18 lead in the opening game. However, he failed to convert the advantage, with Alwi winning the next three points to take the game 21-19. The Indonesian then seized control in the second game, using his speed, sharp attacking strokes and variations from the back of the court to race to a 21-11 win.

'He Was the Better Player': Ayush Shetty

Reflecting on the match, Ayush admitted that he had his opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. "I think I had my chance in the first game. I came back well, but I couldn't convert it. And in the second game, I think he was playing with more confidence. His shots were really sharp. I think when I had my chances, I was not getting the lines. That made the difference. But yeah, overall I think he was the better player today. He played with much more patience, and he was controlling the match really well," Ayush said.

The 21-year-old also praised Alwi's quality and admitted that the Indonesian's pace and variations made him a difficult opponent to handle. "He's a really tough opponent to play against. He's really quick. He was putting a lot of pressure from the net, not allowing me to play the net really well. I think I made some unforced errors also. He's really sharp. He's always sharp. I think he has a lot of variations from the back. I think maybe one of the best variations right now in Men's Singles. I think that's what makes him really good," he said.

The defeat also continued a rivalry that dates back to their junior days. Alwi had defeated Ayush in the semifinals of the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships before going on to win the boys' singles title, while Ayush settled for a bronze medal. Three years later, Alwi once again came out on top against his Indian rival, this time ending Ayush's run at the senior World Championships on home soil.

Focus Shifts to Asian Games

For Ayush, however, the focus now shifts to the Asian Games 2026. The Indian said the preparations for both major tournaments had been going on simultaneously and that he would look to learn from the defeat. "We were preparing for both. Definitely World Championships and now the Asian Games, two big events. I think we are prepared. A bit of tactical changes to be done, a lot to learn from this match. I think just forget about this match for now and focus on the Asian Games," Ayush said.

End of India's Campaign

With Ayush's exit, India's men's singles campaign at the World Championships has come to an end. Lakshya Sen had earlier bowed out after losing to World No. 92 Garret Tan of the USA in the Round of 32 match. (ANI)