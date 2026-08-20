FIFA has announced the match schedule for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The tournament will feature 64 matches across eight host cities, with hosts Brazil kicking off their campaign at the Maracanã on June 24.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Schedule Revealed

FIFA on Thursday unveiled the match schedule for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, with all 64 fixtures set to be played across eight host cities in Brazil. The schedule was announced at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, during the live draw show for the preliminary phase of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

Hosts Brazil will begin their campaign at the iconic Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on June 24. They will then play their second group-stage match at Arena Itaquera in São Paulo on June 29, before facing their final group-stage fixture at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia on July 4. All eight host cities will stage at least seven matches, including at least one knockout fixture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcQuv2hCnBA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsi=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

"We can't wait to witness a new chapter of women's football history unfold when the world's best players, coaches, fans and local communities take centre stage in Brazil next year," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "I already have goosebumps thinking about the incredible passion, colour and energy that Brazilian fans will bring to the tournament as they welcome the world to eight vibrant Host Cities."

Knockout Stage Venues and Historic Final

Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador will host matches through the Round of 16, while Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza will join Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo as venues for the quarter-finals. São Paulo will host one semi-final and the Bronze Final, while the other semi-final and the final will be played at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

The iconic Maracanã will become only the third stadium to host both a FIFA World Cup final and a FIFA Women's World Cup final. It will join Rasunda Stadium in Solna, Sweden, which hosted the 1958 men's and 1995 women's finals, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, USA, which hosted the 1994 men's and 1999 women's finals.

FIFA Fan Festivals will also be held during the tournament, allowing fans to experience the event across Brazil.

The 2027 edition will feature 64 matches across the eight host cities, with the schedule designed to build momentum through the group stage and knockout rounds before culminating in the final at the Maracanã. (ANI)