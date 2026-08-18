21-year-old Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty pulled off a monumental upset by defeating World No. 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2026. The article delves into Shetty's background, his journey through the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, and his path forward in the tournament after this historic win.

The 21-year-old Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty stunned the badminton world by knocking out the World No.1 Shi Yuqi in the first round of the ongoing BWF World Badminton Championships 2026 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 17.

Ayush Shetty defeated Shi Yuqi in three sets — 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 to pull off a monumental upset in the opening round of the event. After winning the opening set, the 21-year-old lost control of the match as the Chinese star raised his level and surged back to take the second game 21-13, forcing a tense deciding set.

In the deciding set, Ayush and Yuqi swapped momentum and traded heavy blows, with the Indian youngster out to a commanding lead before holding his nerve through a tense finish to seal the historic victory. With this victory, the 21-year-old shuttler advanced to the second round, registering his first-ever win against a Chinese star in four career meetings.

Also Read: BWF Worlds: Ayush Shetty stuns World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in opener

Who is Ayush Shetty?

Born on May 3, 2005, in Karkala, Karnataka, Ayush Shetty is already a rising star in Indian badminton, having already established his name at national and junior levels. Ayush’s affinity with badminton began at the age of 8, and he started playing with his father, Ramprakash Shetty, in their village yard.

The young Ayush started honing his skills under coach Subhash and Chetan at St John’s Academy in Karkala and Badminton Mangaluru, respectively. As his potential outgrew local infrastructure in Karkala, Ayush Shetty moved to Bengaluru, where he trained at the prestigious Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

Under the watchful eyes of former player Vimal Kumar and other coaches, Sagar Chopda and Irwansyah Adi Pratama, the young shuttler continued his attacking style and tactical composure, evolving into one of the most exciting young talents on the global badminton circuit.

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Ayush Shetty’s major career breakthrough came in 2023 when he won the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships. Two years later, in 2025, the 21-year-old clinched his first BWF Tour title, capturing his maiden BWF World Tour crown by defeating Canada's Brian Yang at the US Open. In 2026, Ayush won the silver medal at the Asian Badminton Championships, making him the first Indian shuttler since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the final of the event.

Ayush was also part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Thomas Cup, contributing to the country's podium finish at the prestigious tournament. Apart from his rising career, Ayush Shetty is currently pursuing a B.Sc in Sports Science from REVA University, balancing his intensive international training schedule with his commitment to higher education.

What Next for Ayush Shetty?

Defeating World No.1 Shi Yuqi, who was the reigning World Champion, is one of the biggest victories for Ayush Shetty in his first round. Shetty is one of the Indian favourites, alongside 2019 World Champion PV Sindhu and doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, to advance further in the draw and make a deep run on home soil.

Ayush will look to carry on this momentum into the round of 32, where he will face Dumindu Abeywickrama of Sri Lanka. The 21-year-old, who has already secured his breakthrough on the global stage, will be aiming to build on his monumental performance as he continues his campaign in front of a roaring home crowd.

If Ayush Shetty defeats Abeywickrama in the round of 32, he will face either Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan or Joakim Oldorff of Finland in the pre-quarterfinals, keeping his remarkable campaign at the BWF World Championships alive.

Since the Indian badminton star got an opportunity to represent the country on the biggest stage, he will look to leave no stone unturned in his quest for global glory, making his unforgettable opening-round victory over the world number one a stepping stone for the rest of his campaign.

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