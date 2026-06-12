PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of the Australian Open with a dominant 21-6, 21-9 win over Chen Su Yu. The Indian shuttler will face top seed Akane Yamaguchi in what will be their 29th meeting.

World number 10 PV Sindhu booked her place in the semifinals of the Australian Open currently underway at the Quaycentre in Sydney with a dominant victory over Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu.

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The women's singles clash between the two opponents lasted just 27 minutes, and Sindhu controlled both games from the beginning to seal a 21-6, 21-9 victory. The result marks Sindhu's second semifinal appearance of the season, having previously reached the last four at the Malaysia Open 2026, according to a release.

Sindhu to face Yamaguchi in semis

An interesting semifinal awaits Sindhu as the two-time Olympic medallist takes on top seed and three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi. The clash will be the 29th meeting between the two, with Sindhu holding a 15-13 advantage in their head-to-head record. However, the Japanese have won four of their last five encounters.

Other Indian Results

Yamaguchi advanced to the semis with a 21-14, 21-14 victory over India's Tanvi Sharma in 32 minutes. In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were forced to retire during the second game against opponents from Chinese Taipei.

Sindhu's journey to the last eight

Earlier, Sindhu defeated her Indian compatriot Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-12 in 42 minutes. The two-time Olympic medallist was pushed hard in a closely contested opening game, which she edged in a tie-break, before taking complete control of the second to seal her place in the last eight.

Tanvi Sharma's impressive campaign

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive campaign with a commanding 21-13, 21-15 victory over senior compatriot Malvika Bansod in another all-Indian clash on Friday The teenager produced a composed and confident display to secure her place in the quarter-finals, marking her second appearance in the last eight of a tournament this season and further underlining her growing stature on the international circuit.

The win propelled 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma into her second quarter-final of the year. (ANI)