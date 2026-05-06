Arsenal INTO UCL FINAL After 20 Years | Arteta Reacts vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal are BACK in the UEFA Champions League final after 20 years, defeating Atletico Madrid in a dramatic semi-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.In this video, we break down the full story — from Bukayo Saka’s decisive goal to Declan Rice’s midfield dominance, and Mikel Arteta’s emotional reaction after making history with Arsenal.Arteta praised the electric atmosphere created by Arsenal fans, calling it “special and unique,” while Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone showed class in defeat, admitting Arsenal deserved to go through.Key moments covered:0:00 - Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid highlights0:18 - Build Up Story0:35 - Arteta Entry1:25 - Tactical Respect2:00 - Decision moment2:45 - Momentum + Youth3:25 - Simeone EntryThis marks Arsenal’s first Champions League final appearance since 2006 — can they go all the way?Stay tuned for more UCL 2026 coverage, match breakdowns, and football analysis.

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