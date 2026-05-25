Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Highlights: Jesus & Madueke Seal Historic Finish for Champions | Sports

Premier League champions Arsenal ended their dream season with a thrilling 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke scored as Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the trophy after a historic campaign. Teen sensation Max Dowman also made history with a fearless display in Arsenal’s title-clinching celebration match.In this video:00:00 – Arsenal Beat Crystal Palace to End Historic Title-Winning Season01:30 – Gabriel Jesus & Noni Madueke Fire Gunners to 2-1 Victory02:00 – Teen Star Max Dowman Makes Premier League History for Arsenal

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source