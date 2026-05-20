Bournemouth vs Man City Highlights: Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22 Years | Sports

Manchester City’s title dreams collapsed after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The result officially crowned Arsenal as Premier League champions for the first time since 2004. Bournemouth created history with a stunning performance, while Erling Haaland’s late equaliser wasn’t enough to save City’s title hopes. Arsenal fans erupted worldwide after the unforgettable night.In this video: 00:00 - Bournemouth Shock Man City at Vitality Stadium01:00 - Haaland’s Late Goal Fails to Save City02:00 - Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22 Years

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source