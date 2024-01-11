Ankita Raina leads Indian contingent with direct entry into ITF Women's Open in Bengaluru

Ankita Raina emerges as the only Indian player securing a direct entry into the prestigious ITF Women's Open, hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association in Bengaluru from January 14.

Ankita Raina, the Asian Games bronze medallist, has secured the exclusive distinction of being the lone Indian to receive a direct entry into the upcoming ITF Women's Open. The event, scheduled to take place at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association in Bengaluru from January 14, will mark its third edition.

With a singles ranking of 208, Ankita Raina, a runner-up from the previous edition, finds herself in the main draw that includes 20 direct entries, along with four wild cards and eight qualifiers. In the singles main draw, there is potential for as many as nine Indian participants, with four receiving wild cards and five competing in the qualifiers scheduled for January 14-15.

Among the Indian wild-card entrants are local talents Soha Sadiq (singles ranking 823) and Suhita Maruri (singles ranking 1,239). Darja Semenistaja from Latvia, holding the 143rd position in singles, is the highest-ranked participant in the competition.

This edition of the tournament will witness the introduction of night matches, with the finals slated for January 21. The event offers a prize purse of USD 40,000, and the winner stands to gain 50 WTA points.

Commenting on the significance of the competition, KSLTA Vice-President and Karnataka's IT BT & RDPR minister Priyank Kharge expressed, "The KPB Trust ITF Women's Open not only celebrates athletic excellence but also serves as a crucial stepping stone for Indian players, who benefit from a home advantage competing on familiar turf." Kharge highlighted the event's role in nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of women's tennis in India, emphasizing its importance as one of the few ITF W50 events globally. He welcomed sporting ambassadors from 21 countries to experience Bengaluru's hospitality, as the city strives to become a global sporting destination.

