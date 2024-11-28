Chanakya Niti: 4 Essential Tasks to Do On Time

Lifestyle
According to Acharya Chanakya, 4 tasks should be done on time, otherwise the opportunity will be lost and there will be a lot of regret.
If there is any kind of debt, it should be repaid on time. If the loan is not repaid on time, then its interest can get us into trouble. Then we regret it.
If there is any problem with our health, we should immediately inform the doctor. If treatment is not received on time, negligence can be life-threatening.
A person should do good deeds like charity on time, because it is not certain when death will come. These good deeds will be useful to us in the next world.
Some people have a habit of postponing today's work to tomorrow. This is wrong. It is better to finish today's work right away.
Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks
Thanksgiving 2024: Roasted turkey to Pumpkin pie; 6 dishes to make
What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits
7 Trendy hair accessories to elevate your hair bun style