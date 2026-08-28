The AIFF has revamped the Sub Junior National Football Championships with a new 8v8 format based on FIFA U15 guidelines. The change aims to foster youth development, enhance player growth, and increase the intensity of competition at the youth level.

New Competition Format for Youth Development

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has introduced a new competition format for the upcoming Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' National Football Championships 2026-27, with the aim of youth development and aligning existing grassroots pathways with global standards, according to a press release.

Based on the FIFA U15 World Cup format guidelines, the revised structure intends to create a more dynamic and development-focused environment in an effort to enhance player growth, technical proficiency and intensity of competition at the youth level.

Key Rule Changes and Match Format

Under the new format, matches will be played 8 v 8, with two halves of 20 minutes each and a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, with a standard goal size of 7.32 metres by 2.44 metres. An offside line will be marked at 23 metres. Unlimited rolling substitutions will also be permitted, allowing players to leave and re-enter the field multiple times. Substitutions may be made on the fly from the halfway line, while changes involving goalkeepers must be made during a stoppage in play.

Tournament Schedule and Squad Selection

The tournament schedule will feature consecutive match days, followed by a mandatory one-day rest period before the knockout stage begins. For squad selection, the participating teams may register up to 50 players in the AIFF Competition Management System (CMS). From this pool, teams must submit a final list of a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 16 players at least five days prior to the first match of their respective group. (ANI)