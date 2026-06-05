Panenka To Scorpion: 6 Football Skills That Left The World Speechless | FIFA World Cup 2026

From the iconic Panenka penalty to René Higuita's unforgettable Scorpion Kick, football has produced some of the most breathtaking skill moves in sporting history. This video breaks down six legendary football techniques that stunned defenders, fooled goalkeepers, and became part of football folklore. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, relive the tricks that made football the beautiful game.

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