Think your favourite cricketers only play on the field? Think again! Many Team India stars also have serious government jobs. From the RBI to the police force, here's a look at the powerful posts they hold.

We see them hitting sixes and taking wickets for India, but what do our star cricketers do off the field? You'll be surprised to know that for many, it's not just about brand endorsements. They are also high-ranking government officers, serving the country in a completely different way. Here are five such players who are big-shot officers in real life.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Taxman!

Yuzvendra Chahal, our wily leg-spinner, is a master at trapping batsmen with his googlies. But off the field, he's trapping a different kind of offender! Chahal works as an Inspector in the Income Tax Department. He got this job through the sports quota and is as serious about his government duty as he is about his bowling. His cleverness serves him well, both on the pitch and in contributing to the country's financial system.

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KL Rahul: The Banker!

Karnataka's pride, KL Rahul, is known for his calm and composed batting. This responsible attitude isn't just for building an innings. Rahul is also an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). You might have even seen him in RBI's financial awareness ads, looking every bit the officer he is. For him, building an innings and safeguarding the country's banking system are both important jobs.

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Rinku Singh: The Sports Officer!

Rinku Singh's journey from extreme poverty to becoming one of India's best finishers is nothing short of a movie script. Recognising his incredible hard work and success, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed him as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO). Now, he's not just hitting sixes but also guiding the next generation of sportspersons in his state.

Ishan Kishan: The Banker, Part 2!

Team India's explosive young batsman, Ishan Kishan, is famous for giving bowlers a tough time. Just like his teammate KL Rahul, this powerhouse from Bihar is also an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI often uses his popularity to spread awareness among the youth about banking fraud, making him a successful officer in the office too.

Mohammed Siraj: The Top Cop!

Mohammed Siraj, the son of a Hyderabad auto driver, has fought against all odds to become India's top fast bowler. After India's historic T20 World Cup victory, the Telangana government honoured him in a big way. Siraj was directly appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a Group-1 officer post. The man who hunts for wickets on the pitch is now a real-life 'Singham' in a khaki uniform.

So, it's clear that a cricketer's life isn't just about runs and wickets. These five stars are proving that with hard work, you can serve the nation both on the field and off it. They are true role models for millions of youngsters across the country.