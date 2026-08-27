New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has revealed he is a big fan of Premier League club Manchester City. He lauded the team's style of play and ability to control matches, adding that a visit to the Etihad Stadium made him a fan of the club.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has revealed his admiration for Premier League club Manchester City, saying he enjoys the team's style of play and ability to control matches. Speaking to JioStar, Ravindra said he has followed Manchester City for a long time and enjoys watching their approach to the game. "I'm a Manchester City guy. I've followed them for a while. I like the way they play and the style of football they bring. Watching them is always exciting, and I enjoy seeing how they control games," Ravindra said.

The New Zealand cricketer also opened up about his memorable experiences of watching football matches live from stadiums. He said a visit to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium played a major role in making him a fan of the club. "I've had two incredible football experiences. One of them made me a Manchester City fan. They hosted me at the Etihad (Stadium) for the first Premier League game of last season against Tottenham. We didn't win, but it was still a great day," he added.

Memorable Football Experiences

Ravindra also recalled attending the Round of 16 clash between Spain and Portugal in Dallas, calling it one of the best days of his life. "More recently, I went to the Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal in Dallas. That was one of the best days of my life. It might have been Ronaldo's last international game, which was a bit sad, but it was special to be there," he said.

From Cricket Pitch to Football Field

When asked about a cricketer who could excel in football, Ravindra picked England all-rounder Chris Woakes, describing him as a player with the qualities of a strong defender. "I'd say Chris Woakes. He would make a very solid centre-back. He's good on the ball, comfortable under pressure, and reads the game well. I think he has the skills to play that role," Ravindra said.

City's Premier League Opener

Meanwhile, Manchester City secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League opener as late goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol helped Enzo Maresca begin his league tenure with a win at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)