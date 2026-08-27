Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated the successful 'Khelo India Dialogue' in Dibrugarh, highlighting PM Modi's message on sports for nation-building. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia called for developing a strong sporting culture.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the 'Khelo India Dialogue' was successfully organised across the country under the leadership of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation, noting that the PM stressed how sports can strengthen health, determination and character, while also contributing to nation-building. Sonowal added that the programme was celebrated with enthusiasm in Dibrugarh, Assam, alongside events held nationwide.

"The 'Khelo India Dialogue' has been successfully organised across the country under the leadership of our Union Minister for Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. We were honoured to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally attend the event to provide guidance. He spoke about the importance of strengthening one's health, resolve, and character through sports, as well as how we can contribute to nation-building. While this program was held at various locations nationwide, it was also organised with great enthusiasm and fanfare here in Dibrugarh, Assam," Sonowal told the reporters.

Bhutia Urges for a Strong Sporting Culture

Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia emphasised the importance of developing a strong sporting culture in India, particularly at the college and university level, where young athletes can build their careers. He urged people to actively watch, follow and participate in sports to help create a healthier and more sports-oriented nation. "When we get into college and university, our sports career builds up. To have a sporting culture is very important... We need to create a very sporting nation. We need to start watching, following, and playing some kind of sports," Bhutia said.

Part of National Sports Day Celebrations

The Khelo India Samvaad was held as part of the celebrations for National Sports Day, which is celebrated on August 29 every year, as the birth anniversary of former Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. (ANI)