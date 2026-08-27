Sachin Tendulkar voiced his support for families hit by Nepal's devastating floods, praying for the missing and rescue teams. The disaster has claimed 359 lives, with 910 people still missing. India has rescued 84 of its nationals.

Sachin Tendulkar's Message of Support

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday expressed his support for families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal and prayed for the safety of those awaiting news of their loved ones.

Taking to X, Tendulkar said the uncertainty of not knowing whether someone close is safe is one of the most difficult experiences, while extending his thoughts to affected families and rescue teams. He also acknowledged the efforts of rescue teams engaged in relief operations amid the flood situation. "There is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone you love is safe. My heart goes out to all the families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, especially those still waiting for news. Praying for their loved ones and for the rescue teams working tirelessly to reach them," Tendulkar wrote. https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2093002475511091257?s=20

Rescue Operations and Casualties

The devastating flash floods wreaked havoc across Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stating that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued while 290 remain uncontactable as the Himalayan nation stepped up search, rescue and relief operations following the disaster that has claimed at least 359 lives.

Indian Nationals Rescued

According to the MEA's latest update issued at 8 pm today, 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued. The 21 Tamil Nadu nationals had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, while the 63 rescued workers were associated with the Trishuli-I project.

The MEA said efforts were continuing to ascertain the whereabouts and ensure the safety of Indian nationals who remain uncontactable in the flood-affected areas.

The development comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

Death Toll and Missing Persons

According to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 359 bodies have been recovered, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact.

The casualties have been reported from eight districts, with Chitwan recording the highest number of recovered bodies at 132, followed by Nawalparasi East with 82, Gorkha with 30, Dhading with 33, Nuwakot with 28, Tanahun with 22, Rasuwa with 17 and Nawalparasi West with 15.

The disaster has also affected foreign nationals, with 517 foreign citizens reported missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal have also been listed. (ANI)