    Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani's departure? Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Manchester United's striker Edinson Cavani reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford and fulfill his long-time dream of playing for Spanish giants Barcelona.

    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:24 PM IST
    In what is being perceived as the first casualty of the Ralf Rangnick era, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave the club and join Spanish giants Barcelona. According to a report in The Times, the Uruguayan striker has informed Manchester United that he wishes to leave Old Trafford after seeing that his game-time has been limited since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. 

    After a one-year extension deal last summer, Edinson Cavani's contract expires at the end of the season and hence his wish to exit the 20-time Premier League champions comes as no surprise. The report adds that the striker has expressed his desire to join Barcelona next summer before ending his football career. Cavani believes that he can continue to play at the top level for at least another two seasons, the report added. 

    Also read: Does Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said

    Rangnick is unlikely to stop Cavani's move, should Barcelona make a concrete proposal to sign him. The veteran striker scored 17 goals during his first season at Manchester United. However, with limited game-time and an injury-interrupted season, Cavani has found the net only once in eight appearances so far this season.

    The Red Devils appointed 63-year-old Rangnick as their new manager to oversee a new era at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the door last month. Rangnick will coach the club till the end of the season before signing a two-year advisory role.

    Also read: Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

    Meanwhile, Barcelona's dire financial situation indicates that they do not have the funds to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain striker. However, the Spanish giants will be able to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer given that his contract with Manchester United will come to an end this season.

