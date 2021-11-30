  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 4:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lionel Messi has won his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre for spreading lies over his comparison with Messi.

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has stunned the football world after being adjudged the best in the world again, as he has won his record-extending the seventh Ballon d'Or title. The ceremony was held in Paris on Monday, where Messi was bestowed with the honour. He edged out Polish star Robert Lewandowski.

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    On the other hand, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, who happens to be the Argentine's most fierce competitor in the recent past, finished sixth. While many have debated what could have been the reason for his snub, having won five Ballon d'Or titles in the past, the Portuguese has slammed the Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre.

     

    ALSO READ: Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    Ronaldo has blasted Ferre's comments of the former prioritising himself over the team, unlike Messi. Also, he rubbished Ferre's claims that he had once told him about winning more Ballon d'Or titles than Messi and retiring peacefully. Ronaldo posted a lengthy Instagram post, venting out his frustration.

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    "Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements last week when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferré lied. He used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today by justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist," he wrote.

     

    ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas: Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    "I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent. I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone," he added.

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    "The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football. I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…👊🏽", he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)-ayh

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer, Ashwin enter auction pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer enter auction pool

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

    Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, son injured in bike accident in Melbourne-ayh

    Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, son injured in bike accident in Melbourne

    Recent Stories

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this RCB

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)-ayh

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)

    Shalmali Kholgade Farhan Shaikh wedding couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands drb

    Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh wedding: Couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands, see pics

    No case of Omicron in India so far, taking all possible precautions: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya-dnm

    No case of Omicron in India so far, taking all possible precautions: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter's youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate-dnm

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter’s youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon