Does Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said

Lionel Messi has won his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre for spreading lies over his comparison with Messi.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has stunned the football world after being adjudged the best in the world again, as he has won his record-extending the seventh Ballon d'Or title. The ceremony was held in Paris on Monday, where Messi was bestowed with the honour. He edged out Polish star Robert Lewandowski.

On the other hand, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, who happens to be the Argentine's most fierce competitor in the recent past, finished sixth. While many have debated what could have been the reason for his snub, having won five Ballon d'Or titles in the past, the Portuguese has slammed the Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre. ALSO READ: Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

Ronaldo has blasted Ferre's comments of the former prioritising himself over the team, unlike Messi. Also, he rubbished Ferre's claims that he had once told him about winning more Ballon d'Or titles than Messi and retiring peacefully. Ronaldo posted a lengthy Instagram post, venting out his frustration.

"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements last week when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferré lied. He used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today by justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist," he wrote. ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas: Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

"I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent. I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone," he added.