    Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

    Ralf Ragnick is replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the Manchester United manager. Ragnick would be taking up consultancy duties following the end of the season.

    Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 6:47 PM IST
    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United has a new interim manager at the helm. It has appointed Ralf Ragnick for the duties until the end of the season. He will be replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who parted with the club a couple of weeks back following a string of poor runs, while Michael Carrick has been the caretaker manager in the past couple of games.

    Ragnick is coming from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was the manager of sports and development, having signed a contract with the club only in July this year. Following his term as the interim manager at United, he would be given a consultancy role at the club while United would appoint a new full-time manager.

    Ragnick’s date of joining United is yet to be confirmed, which is subject to his work permit and visa requirement status. Until then, Carrick would be handling the duties as usual. Although the German is expected to be in charge for United’s next game against Arsenal on Thursday, if not, he will definitely be in command for the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

    It would be the 13th different side that Rangnick would be managing in his career, besides being his first since 2019, having last worked with RB Leipzig. He has won seven titles to date, primarily championship-grade titles, while his top titles include UEFA Intertoto Cup, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup and DFL-Ligapokal.

    “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis,” he said in a statement from United, following his appointment.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 6:47 PM IST
