Apple’s foldable iPhone launch, Nvidia’s potential Anthropic investment, Oracle’s expanding AI backlog, Nokia’s industrial AI platform and SpaceX’s computing plans stoked retail interest last week.

Apple launched the $1,999 foldable iPhone Duo, while raising prices on its latest Pro models due to higher component costs.

Nvidia is considering investing up to $10 billion in Anthropic’s IPO.

Oracle raised its fiscal 2027 outlook after adding more than $30 billion in AI cloud deals, while SpaceX looks to expand AI capacity to as much as 10 GW.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Nokia Oyj (NOK) and SpaceX Corp. (SPCX) grabbed retail traders’ attention last week as major developments across smartphones, artificial intelligence and cloud computing fueled market chatter.

Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, Nvidia explored a multibillion-dollar Anthropic investment, Oracle raised its outlook, while Nokia and SpaceX advanced their AI infrastructure ambitions.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Gamble

Apple made one of its biggest product moves in years by introducing the foldable iPhone Duo, with the device carrying a starting price of $1,999. Newly appointed CEO John Ternus used the company’s fall event to showcase a handset designed around a crease-free internal display and improved multitasking capabilities.

Apple also lifted prices across its smartphone lineup as memory and storage expenses climbed sharply. The iPhone 18 Pro now starts at $1,199, while the Pro Max begins at $1,299. JPMorgan said Apple has managed to balance higher component expenses with a compelling upgrade proposition and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm expects Apple to account for 44% of foldable-phone revenue this year.

Apple stock gained nearly 4% last week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Nvidia’s Anthropic Ambitions

Nvidia attracted attention in AI and private-market circles after a Reuters report said the chip giant is possibly looking to invest as much as $10 billion in Anthropic’s planned initial public offering.

The proposed investment would strengthen Nvidia’s relationship with one of the most prominent developers of foundation models. It would also give Nvidia another avenue to keep its accelerated-computing hardware deeply embedded in enterprise AI infrastructure. Nvidia stock logged a 5% weekly decline, with retail sentiment remaining ‘bearish’.

Oracle Raises The AI Stakes

Oracle delivered a strong first-quarter performance and raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings outlook to $8.10 with revenue of at least $90 billion, implying continued momentum at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle signed more than $30 billion in new AI cloud deals in Q1, pushing its backlog to $664 billion. The company also completed its previously announced $20 billion stock sale during the quarter.

While rapid cloud expansion could weigh on margins in the near term, Stifel sees improving scale and tighter operating expenses as potential drivers of future earnings growth. However, Oracle stock declined 5% during the week, while retail sentiment remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Nokia Pushes Into Industrial AI And SpaceX Targets 10 GW Of AI Capacity

Nokia stock jumped nearly 11% last week after the company introduced Cognitive Operations, an AI-focused platform aimed at demanding environments such as mining, defense and public safety. The offering combines Nokia’s Cognitive Edge Node hardware with GPU-based computing and Microsoft Azure connectivity.

Customers can use the system for applications including 3D digital twins, automated safety systems and tactical communications, giving Nokia a path toward recurring software revenue beyond traditional telecom spending.

SpaceX also generated interest after disclosures pointed to a strong relationship with Nvidia and ambitious plans to expand terrestrial AI computing capacity. The company aims to reach as much as 10 gigawatts of terrestrial AI capacity by 2027, up from slightly more than 2 GW in 2026. Growing hosting arrangements could generate billions of dollars in annual recurring revenue as SpaceX expands its role in both space transportation and AI infrastructure. SpaceX stock gained more than 2% over the week.

So far this year, AAPL, NVDA and NOK stocks have gained between 17% and 72%, while SPCX and ORCL stocks declined 6% and 22%, respectively.

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