The president's comments followed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's proposed plan to slow AI development for risk assessment. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported Amodei's initiative for independent evaluators.

President Trump reportedly downplayed AI risks, suggesting critics promote unlikely scenarios.

He added that the U.S. has a technological lead over China, stating, "Whoever wins AI wins."

Trump acknowledged possible regulations but deemed the alarmism exaggerated.

President Donald Trump reportedly shrugged off warnings about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) and said the discussion was fueled by critics outlining scenarios that would never happen, on Sunday.

In Ireland, Trump was questioned about whether the industry should slow down or be more heavily regulated at his golf course. The U.S. is ahead of China in technology, and I want to keep it that way, he told reporters, adding, "Whoever wins AI wins.”

Trump said curbs could be possible, but he argued the alarmism was overstated, adding, “We could put guardrails. We ​can do this and that. But I think you have a lot of very negative ⁠forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up, and they're bringing up things that won't ​happen."

Sam Altman and Elon Musk In Agreement

The comments come a day after Anthropic (ANTHZZX) CEO Dario Amodei laid out a three-step plan on Saturday to slow the pace of development, to buy more time to address the risks. Anthropic was unilaterally committing to the first step and giving third-party evaluators permanent, employee-level access, he said.

Source: @sama/x

OpenAI (OPEAZZX) CEO Sam Altman spoke out in support of Amodei, “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks,” he wrote on X, adding that the company would match Anthropic’s commitment to independent evaluators. Concerns about AI safety have also led OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to push his company's much-awaited IPO. In an interview with Fortune published on Saturday, Altman said that the company would not go public this year.

Source: @elonmusk/x

Elon Musk also wrote, “Dario is right that there should be some oversight.” Musk added that having competitors peer review AI is the right way to get this started.

Researchers Warn Of Danger

The exchanges come after a week in which one researcher, Jacob Coxon, who left Anthropic, said that advances in the field could threaten the survival of humanity in a relatively short time frame. Coxon called for international coordination, not an unbridled race, and said a temporary pause on improving model capabilities may eventually be necessary.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OpenAI and Anthropic was in the ‘bullish’ zone, while retail sentiment around SpaceX was in the ‘neutral’ zone.

Read also: Ethereum On Track To Snap Its Longest Quarterly Losing Streak On Record

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