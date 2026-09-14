HP, Dell Technologies, and Valero Energy shares surged to annual highs last week amid industry-specific catalysts and growing Wall Street optimism.

HPQ stock jumped more than 8% at close on Friday amid an announcement last week of collaboration with Red Hat and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to deliver an enterprise AI platform.

DELL stock jumped nearly 12% at close on Friday after Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reiterated its FY27 capital expenditure guidance after the market close on Thursday.

VLO stock closed up more than 1% as oil prices have been climbing, as well as due to an announcement from the White House that it is considering using the Defense Production Act to expand U.S. refining capacity.

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), and Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) surged to annual highs last week amid rising Wall Street optimism, industry updates, and macroeconomic factors.

HPQ stock jumped more than 8% at close on Friday amid an announcement last week of collaboration with Red Hat and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to deliver an enterprise AI platform that runs high-performance AI inference workloads locally at the edge.

DELL stock jumped nearly 12% at close on Friday after Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reiterated its FY27 capital expenditure guidance after the market close on Thursday.

VLO stock closed up more than 1% as oil prices have been climbing, as well as due to an announcement from the White House that it is considering using the Defense Production Act to expand U.S. refining capacity amid the ongoing war with Iran.

HP Gains From New Collaboration

HPQ stock jumped to a 52-week high of $36.22 on Friday, extending three consecutive weeks in the green, on optimism about its latest collaboration with Red Hat and Nvidia.

The company said it will work with Red Hat and Nvidia to develop an enterprise-grade AI platform that enables organizations to run workloads locally, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments. Powered by HP’s ZGX Fury and Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell technology, the platform targets up to 20 PFLOPS FP4 performance, faster deployment, improved GPU utilization, and stronger workload governance. Applications span manufacturing, engineering, retail, healthcare, government and distributed enterprises.

Meanwhile, last week, RBC Capital also initiated coverage of HPQ stock with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating and $33 price target. The firm said that it believes HP is "well positioned to benefit" from the confluence of AI PC adoption, the shift toward edge computing and enterprise requirements for data privacy and "confident" in management's ability to execute its cost mitigation program, but it is still monitoring near-term margin pressures and secular declines in the print side of the business.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HPQ stock slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes. The company's shares have jumped more than 60% year-to-date.

Dell Gains From Oracle’s Earnings Report

DELL stock surged to a 52-week high of $567.75 on Friday, closing a third consecutive week in the green.

The stock gained on Oracle's stellar earnings performance and reinforced expectations for sustained AI infrastructure spending. Oracle’s $28.5 billion quarterly CapEx, up sharply year over year, and its plans to spend $90 billion to 95 billion in fiscal 2027 signal strong demand for AI servers, GPUs and data-center infrastructure.

Oracle’s record $664 billion backlog, including more than $30 billion in new AI contracts, further suggested that hyperscalers and enterprises are accelerating AI investments.

RBC Capital analyst David Paige also initiated coverage of DELL with an ‘Outperform’ rating and $640 price target. The analyst said enterprise demand for AI investments, compute modernization, storage expansion, and PC refresh should keep the company's results above long-term targets.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DELL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have rallied nearly 344% in 2026.

Valero Jumps On Rising Oil Prices, America’s Plans To Expand Refining Capacity

VLO stock surged to a 52-week high of $399.26 on Friday as rising oil prices bolstered the stock.

Last week, Brent crude prices touched $109 a barrel and are still trading around $107 a barrel as tensions in the Middle East have continued to rise and pressure global energy supply.

Meanwhile, the White House said it is considering using the Defense Production Act to expand U.S. refining capacity amid growing vulnerabilities from the Iran conflict and the subsequent rise in fuel prices. The proposal reportedly came up during a meeting between President Donald Trump and several U.S. refiners, where White House officials looked at ways federal support could best be used to add refining capacity, according to Reuters.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VLO stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes. The company's shares have gained more than 136% year-to-date.

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